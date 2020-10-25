NYPD officers nab skunk hiding in flowers outside bodega

The perpetrator was a skunk that was hiding among the flowers outside a bodega. Something then prompted the skunk to unleash its smelly spray.
A passerby who came across the odorous situation while walking his dog on Reade Street. He says once he turned on Hudson St. he saw the police and a crowd of about 30 people watching.
An officer then used a special pole to catch the critter and put it in a cage.
The skunk was safely taken away.
No one was injured.
