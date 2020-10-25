Pets & Animals

NYPD officers nab skunk hiding in flowers outside bodega

By Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers nabbed one stinky suspect on Sunday morning in TriBeCa.

The perpetrator was a skunk that was hiding among the flowers outside a bodega. Something then prompted the skunk to unleash its smelly spray.

It was a happy ending after all for a stray raccoon who found himself stuck and all alone at the World Trade Center.



A passerby who came across the odorous situation while walking his dog on Reade Street. He says once he turned on Hudson St. he saw the police and a crowd of about 30 people watching.

An officer then used a special pole to catch the critter and put it in a cage.

The skunk was safely taken away.

No one was injured.

