NYPD officers nab skunk hiding in flowers outside bodega

It was a happy ending after all for a stray raccoon who found himself stuck and all alone at the World Trade Center.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD officers nabbed one stinky suspect on Sunday morning in TriBeCa.The perpetrator was a skunk that was hiding among the flowers outside a bodega. Something then prompted the skunk to unleash its smelly spray.A passerby who came across the odorous situation while walking his dog on Reade Street. He says once he turned on Hudson St. he saw the police and a crowd of about 30 people watching.An officer then used a special pole to catch the critter and put it in a cage.The skunk was safely taken away.No one was injured.