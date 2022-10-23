Skydiver dead after possible parachute malfunction in Hunterdon County

Officials said it appeared that a skydiver's parachute had a malfunction, which could have played a role in this recent fatal incident.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, New Jersey -- A man was recently killed in a New Jersey skydiving accident and witnesses say his parachute may be to blame.

Brandon Jackson of Troy, Michigan was skydiving on Friday in Alexandria Township in Hunterdon County, when something went horribly wrong.

People on the scene said it looked like his parachute malfunctioned. The FAA will investigate the fatal incident further.



