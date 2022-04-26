Man in hospital after being slashed and stabbed by man and woman in Midtown

The victim was near 47th Street and 2nd Avenue in Midtown Monday evening when he got into an argument with a man and woman.
That's when the suspects slashed the man in the face and stabbed him in the stomach, according to police.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.
Both suspects fled on 47th Street and have not been caught.
Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime to come forward with information.
ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side Investigates subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip