MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video of a group that preyed upon an elderly Bronx man, slashing him across the face.
The incident took place early Wednesday morning on Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.
Police say the 81-year-old victim was collecting cans when he was approached by two men and one woman.
The slashing caused a deep laceration to the right side of the man's face.
He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
The search is on for the suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you recognize them.
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspects caught on camera after 81-year-old slashed in Bronx
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News