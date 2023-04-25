  • Watch Now
Security guard slashed inside adult entertainment store in Chelsea

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 11:36AM
A man was slashed inside an adult entertainment store in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a slashing inside an adult entertainment store in Chelsea.

It happened inside Rainbow Station on 8th Avenue at around 9:58 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man slashed a 53-year-old security guard with a knife across his forearm.

The guard was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

So far, there are no arrests.

