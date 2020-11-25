NJ plane crash: Small aircraft collides with tree, flips over at airport

MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A single-engine plane carrying two people collided with a tree and flipped over at a New Jersey airport Tuesday.

The incident happened at Central Jersey Regional Airport in Manville at 4 p.m.

Local authorities have yet to release the identities and conditions of the two people who were in the Cessna 172 plane.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

