NJ plane crash: Small aircraft collides with tree, flips over at airport

MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A single-engine plane carrying two people collided with a tree and flipped over at a New Jersey airport Tuesday.The incident happened at Central Jersey Regional Airport in Manville at 4 p.m.Local authorities have yet to release the identities and conditions of the two people who were in the Cessna 172 plane.The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.----------