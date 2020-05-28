Wild crash ends with car on side of Long Island building

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver only suffered minor injuries following a car crash that left the vehicle propped up against the side of a building.
The crash was reported Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on West Jericho Turnpike.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
Few other details were released.
