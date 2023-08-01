Child found dead inside car parked outside LIRR station in Smithtown

Police on Long Island are looking into the death of a child found inside a car at a Long Island Rail Road Station in Smithtown. Morgan Norwood has more from Long Island.

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are looking into the death of a child found inside a car at a Long Island Rail Road Station.

The tragic discovery was made inside of a vehicle in the Smithtown parking lot around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death but have not released the child's age, name or gender.

Police have also not released the make or model of the car at the center of the investigation.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

