Smithtown man accused of running illegal health clinic, posing as health professional

SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Long Island man is accused of posing as a medical professional and running an illegal health clinic.Brian Michael Kaufman, 45, of Smithtown, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, two counts of identity theft, and unauthorized practice of a profession.The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says that as early as August 2019, Kaufman was allegedly running a medical practice called Men's Health of Smithtown, located on Middle Country Road, despite not having a medical license.Kaufman allegedly would treat patients, including injecting them with testosterone, and instruct employees of his clinic to perform injections or other medical procedures, including drawing blood.Authorities say the investigation revealed that Kaufman allegedly ordered testosterone, a controlled substance, by using the information of licensed physician assistants working at his office without their permission or authority.Additionally, Kaufman allegedly illegally disposed of medical waste by directing staff members to dispose of used syringes in garbage cans and pour blood into the sink drain or into a dumpster shared by businesses located within the same suite as the clinic.The DA is asking any individuals who received medical services from Kaufman or at Men's Health of Smithtown to call 631-853-4161.If convicted of the top count, Kaufman faces a maximum sentence of three and one-half to seven years in prison.----------