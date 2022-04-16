Smoke shop in Brooklyn robbed at gunpoint, suspects made off with $4,800 in CBD oil and $1,000 cash

Two men walked into Zaza Exotics on Cozine Avenue in East New York around 3:00 p.m. on Friday and approached the counter.
Then one man pointed a handgun at the 20-year-old clerk and demanded money. The second man went behind the counter and punched a 27-year-old man in the face and pushed him to the ground.
That's when the first man fired a shot, which police say did not strike anyone.
At that point the man grabbed $1,000 in cash and $4,800 worth of CBD oil.
The two men fled the store, got into a white sedan and drove off.
The first man was described to police as have a dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored Nike hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, sunglasses, a white surgical mask, a black balaclava and yellow and black gloves.
And the second individual was described as having a dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans, and a black balaclava with black and blue sneakers, according to police.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
