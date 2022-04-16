Smoke shop in Brooklyn robbed at gunpoint, suspects made off with $4,800 in CBD oil and $1,000 cash

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Another smoke shop in Brooklyn was robbed Friday afternoon and the robbers made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Two men walked into Zaza Exotics on Cozine Avenue in East New York around 3:00 p.m. on Friday and approached the counter.

Then one man pointed a handgun at the 20-year-old clerk and demanded money. The second man went behind the counter and punched a 27-year-old man in the face and pushed him to the ground.

That's when the first man fired a shot, which police say did not strike anyone.

At that point the man grabbed $1,000 in cash and $4,800 worth of CBD oil.

The two men fled the store, got into a white sedan and drove off.

The first man was described to police as have a dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored Nike hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, sunglasses, a white surgical mask, a black balaclava and yellow and black gloves.

And the second individual was described as having a dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans, and a black balaclava with black and blue sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

