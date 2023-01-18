Hell's Kitchen smoke shop worker shot when at least 5 men tried to rob store: Police

The 32-year-old employee who was shot was transported to Bellevue Hospital. He was alert as officials lifted his stretcher into the ambulance. Derick Waller has details.

HELL'S KITCHEN (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at a smoke shop.

Officials say at least five men tried to rob the shop located on 9th Avenue between 48th and 49th Streets just after midnight.

A worker inside the shop tried to kick out the group and the dispute spilled out onto the street. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the worker in the leg, police said.

Some of the suspects in the group got away on scooters.

The 32-year-old employee who was shot was transported to Bellevue Hospital. He was alert as officials lifted his stretcher into the ambulance.

Police say they are now reviewing the security cameras right outside the store, which may have caught the incident.

Just earlier this month, a similar situation took place on the Lower East Side, when another smoke shop worker was shot in the back during an attempted robbery.

