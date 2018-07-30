Smoking will no longer be allowed in NYC Public Housing

EMBED </>More Videos

Smoking will no longer be allowed in New York City public housing.

NEW YORK --
Smoking will no longer be allowed in New York City public housing.

NYCHA and City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene officials will launch and celebrate the new smoke-free policy Monday morning.

The city says it wants to create a healthier environment for the 400,000 New Yorkers who live in public housing developments.

NYCHA says it's meeting a federal deadline that requires all public housing nationwide to go smoke-free by this week.

NYCHA's new smoking ban officially takes effect July 30.

As part of the new Smoke-Free NYCHA policy, smoking cessation materials and palm cards will be made available to any resident seeking help thanks to NYCHA's partnership with DOHMH, NYC Smoke-Free and other partners.

For more information, visit www.nyc.gov/nycha.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smokingNYCHANew York City
Top Stories
Homeowner fatally stabs suspected burglar in St. Albans
Greyhound drivers strand passengers at Port Authority
Family blames Brooklyn power outage for mother's death
California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress
3 suspects wanted in string of robberies in Astoria
Child left in hot car while father went to work at LI mall
Justice for Junior: Bronx street to honor slain teen
Cargo plane with blown tire makes safe landing at JFK Airport
Show More
Remains of NJ Tuskegee Airman identified nearly 74 years later
Police: $1M worth of marijuana found in back of pickup truck
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at hospital
Man fatally shot by police near Dorney Park in Pa.
Florida police officer, native of NJ, dies following shooting
More News