Lincoln Tunnel reopened after car fire temporarily closed all lanes of outbound tube due to smoke

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The outbound tube of the Lincoln Tunnel has reopened with delays after a car fire caused smoky conditions inside the tunnel, forcing officers to shut down all lanes during the Friday evening commute.
Port Authority extinguished the car fire that started just before 5 p.m.
Video taken from inside a bus shows the smoky conditions inside the tunnel.
All lanes have reopened after officials cleared the vehicle.
Residual delays are expected.
Luckily, there were no reported injuries.
