Smoky conditions inside the Lincoln Tunnel have forced officers to shut down all lanes in the north tube heading to New Jersey.

Lincoln Tunnel reopened after car fire temporarily closed all lanes of outbound tube due to smoke

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The outbound tube of the Lincoln Tunnel has reopened with delays after a car fire caused smoky conditions inside the tunnel, forcing officers to shut down all lanes during the Friday evening commute.

Port Authority extinguished the car fire that started just before 5 p.m.

Video taken from inside a bus shows the smoky conditions inside the tunnel.

All lanes have reopened after officials cleared the vehicle.

Residual delays are expected.

Luckily, there were no reported injuries.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.