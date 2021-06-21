Large snake found outside home in Suffolk County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10790655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mom and her adorable ducklings paid a visit to their local bagel shop in Brooklyn.

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A shocking discovery was made on Long Island Sunday when a resident found a large snake outside their home Sunday.The incident happened in Deer Park.Police captured the snake into a garbage can.Authorities then transferred the snake to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island in West Islip.Suffolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals confirmed the snake is a Burmese python, and are trying to find proper licensed facility for it.The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating.----------