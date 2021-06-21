Pets & Animals

Large snake found outside home in Suffolk County

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A shocking discovery was made on Long Island Sunday when a resident found a large snake outside their home Sunday.

The incident happened in Deer Park.

Police captured the snake into a garbage can.


Authorities then transferred the snake to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island in West Islip.

Suffolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals confirmed the snake is a Burmese python, and are trying to find proper licensed facility for it.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating.

