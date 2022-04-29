photography

Pixy released: Pocket-sized, free-flying camera from Snapchat owner

"With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths," Snap says.
EMBED <>More Videos

Snapchat owner unveils pocket-sized flying camera

PHILADELPHIA -- Have you ever had to ask a passing stranger to take a picture of you and a group of friends or family?

A new flying camera from the parent company of the social app Snapchat may be just what you need.

Snap's new pocket-sized Pixy camera can snap pictures while it hovers, circles or flies a few feet above you.

The camera does not have a controller.

"Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths. It can float, orbit, and follow wherever you lead, without a controller or any setup. And, Pixy finds its home in your hand, landing gently at the end of the flight," Snap said in a press release Thursday.

The photos transfer automatically to your Snapchat memories and can be shared to all your social channels.

"With a few taps, you can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform," Snap says.

It's on sale now and costs $229.99.

Snap says there are a few things to know before you use your Pixy, including FAA laws and regulations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial mediau.s. & worldphotographysnapchat
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Make-A-Wish grants teen's desire for professional modeling photoshoot
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
Tiempo: How Puerto Rico's debt restructuring plan will affect Boricuas
How a Black photographer felt capturing Jan. 6 chaos
TOP STORIES
Funeral for FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein | LIVE
Man and woman fatally struck by subway in Hamilton Heights
Man fatally shot during argument in East Village
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Make-A-Wish recipient steals show in NFL Draft's heartwarming moment
NYC teacher arrested for allegedly choking student
Man beaten, stabbed by group outside Queens nightclub
Show More
Fmr. Marine from NY killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
AccuWeather: Milder afternoon
Police turn 'disturbance' call into special moment at child's party
New photo of 4 wanted in triple shooting, Adams to hold crime meeting
Man charged with sex abuse of women outside Columbia University dorms
More TOP STORIES News