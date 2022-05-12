Forget glass slippers, new Disney+ movie 'Sneakerella' flips the script on 'Cinderella' story

The new movie "Sneakerella" gives us a modern take that flips the script on the classic "Cinderella" story.No glass slippers here! Instead, we meet a male hero who is really into... sneakers"Sneakerella" introduces us to El, a young man who dreams of designing his own line of sneakers. He meets Kira King, the daughter of a mega footwear tycoon. She helps El gain the confidence he needs to pursue his dreams.Chosen Jacobs plays EL, and he is proud to be part of a feel good family friendly movie."I feel we all could use a little epic-ness, a little fly, a little dance party, I feel like that's the tone we wanted to set with this movie," said Jacobs. "It's a movie you can watch with anyone from your little brother to your great grandma."This project was the first time Jacobs had to learn "real" choreography. He got by with a little help from his friends... and family!"Thanks Disney for having faith in me, and the team and my mother for helping me practice all hours of the night!" laughed Jacobs.Former NBA All-star John Salley plays the sneaker King. He says he just could not say 'no' to a role that let him do things he had never done before."I love to do what they don't expect. A lot of people have dreams and I've lived out a lot, but everyone that knows me... I talk about the Wizard of Oz and West Side Story. I just love that I finally got to be in a musical!" said Salley."Sneakerella" debuts on Disney+ on Friday, May 13.