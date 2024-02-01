Bronx Zoo's snow leopard cubs frolic and play in the snow | Video

The Bronx Zoo released video of its snow leopard cubs enjoying a dusting of snow.

The Bronx Zoo released video of its snow leopard cubs enjoying a dusting of snow.

The Bronx Zoo released video of its snow leopard cubs enjoying a dusting of snow.

The Bronx Zoo released video of its snow leopard cubs enjoying a dusting of snow.

BRONX (WABC) -- New video from the Bronx Zoo shows snow leopards enjoying the snow.

The zoo says it was the cubs' first experience in the snow.

They have been exploring, and climbing onto higher areas of their habitats.

The snow leopards have large padded feet that act as "natural snow shoes" and their thick wooly tails help them balance and keep warm.

The cubs have been practicing their hunting and jumping skills.

The zoo says it has a long history of conservation work with snow leopards.

"Our efforts have produced 80 cubs, helping to establish a sustainable population in North American zoos. Our scientists in the field also work to study & protect them in the wild," the zoo said on X.

Snow leopards naturally live in high elevations in the mountains of central Asia which is described as having some of the harshest conditions on the planet.

ALSO READ | Newark holds first lottery to pick residents who can buy houses for $1

Toni Yates has the story.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.