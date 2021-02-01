How much snow has fallen in New York City, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.
So far, the highest totals are reported in New Jersey, including 9.1 inches in Westfield.
The snow totals are officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County
Norwalk 4.0 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Trumbull 3.5 in 0530 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Danbury 3.5 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Fairfield 3.0 in 0650 AM 02/01 Public
Newtown 3.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Darien 3.0 in 0745 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Ridgefield 2.8 in 0630 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Bridgeport Airport 2.8 in 0800 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
Norwalk 2.8 in 0805 AM 02/01 Public
Bethel 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Norwalk 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Stratford 2.0 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Brookfield 1.8 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Monroe 1.5 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Middlesex County
Killingworth 2.2 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Durham 2.2 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Higganum 2.2 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Killingworth 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
New Haven County
Waterbury 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
East Haven 2.0 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
New Haven 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Naugatuck 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Guilford 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOP
Prospect 1.8 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Madison Center 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
New London County
New London 1.6 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Pawcatuck 1.4 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Central Waterford 1.3 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Norwich 1.2 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Ledyard Center 1.2 in 0800 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
East Lyme 1.1 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Niantic 1.0 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Mystic 1.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
Dumont 5.5 in 0720 AM 02/01 Broadcast Media
Tenafly 5.3 in 0800 AM 02/01 Public
Ramsey 5.1 in 0810 AM 02/01 Public
Hillsdale 5.0 in 0730 AM 02/01 Broadcast Media
Franklin Lakes 4.9 in 0800 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
New Milford 4.8 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Washington Townshi 4.2 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Ridgewood 4.2 in 0700 AM 02/01 Public
Waldwick 4.1 in 0747 AM 02/01 Public
Westwood 3.6 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Essex County
Millburn 7.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 Public
Livingston 7.0 in 0730 AM 02/01 Public
North Caldwell 6.2 in 0753 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Newark Airport 5.2 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
Belleville 4.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 Public
Hudson County
Harrison 7.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOP
Hoboken 5.0 in 0500 AM 02/01 Public
Passaic County
Franklin Lakes 6.0 in 0800 AM 02/01 Public
Little Falls Twp 5.6 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Wayne Twp 5.3 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Hawthorne 5.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
West Milford 3.5 in 0625 AM 02/01 Public
Union County
Westfield 9.1 in 0822 AM 02/01 Public
Roselle Park 8.4 in 0830 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Westfield 7.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
NEW YORK
Bronx County
East Tremont 5.7 in 0700 AM 02/01 CO-OP Observer
Kings County
Coney Island 6.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 Public
Nassau County
East Williston 6.5 in 0800 AM 02/01 Public
Brookville 6.5 in 0836 AM 02/01 Public
Massapequa 5.8 in 0630 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Merrick 5.8 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
N Syosset 5.4 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
New Hyde Park 4.2 in 0415 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Syosset 2.5 in 0805 AM 02/01 COOP
New York County
ENE New York 6.5 in 0748 AM 02/01 Public
NNE Battery Park 5.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 Public
Central Park 5.3 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
Orange County
N Port Jervis 7.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOP
Port Jervis 5.5 in 0630 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Middletown 5.0 in 0715 AM 02/01 Fire Dept/Rescue
Pine Bush 4.5 in 0800 AM 02/01 Public
Greenwood Lake 3.8 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Walden 3.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
WNW Monroe 3.0 in 0600 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Monroe 2.5 in 0720 AM 02/01 Emergency Mngr
Putnam County
Cold Spring 2.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Queens County
Bayside 6.1 in 0545 AM 02/01 Public
NW Bellerose 5.5 in 0715 AM 02/01 Public
NYC/JFK 4.6 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
SE Jamaica 4.3 in 0800 AM 02/01 Emergency Mngr
NYC/La Guardia 4.1 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
Richmond County
ENE Todt Hill 6.8 in 0815 AM 02/01 Public
ESE Heartland Village 6.3 in 0714 AM 02/01 Public
Staten Island 6.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Rockland County
Stony Point 4.3 in 0700 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
NNW Stony Point 4.3 in 0700 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Suffolk County
West Babylon 5.0 in 0645 AM 02/01 Public
Centerport 4.4 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOP
Brightwaters 4.0 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Sayville 3.4 in 0830 AM 02/01 NWS Employee
Centereach 3.0 in 0600 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
NWS Office 3.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
Islip Airport 2.9 in 0651 AM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
Mattituck 1.6 in 0800 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
Bridgehampton 1.5 in 0700 AM 02/01 COOP
Orient Point 1.5 in 0800 AM 02/01 COOP
NW Jamesport 1.4 in 0630 AM 02/01 Public
Westchester County '
S Yonkers 5.2 in 0745 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Hastings-on-Hudson 5.0 in 0700 AM 02/01 Public
Thornwood 5.0 in 0759 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
NNW Goldens Bridge 4.0 in 0715 AM 02/01 Public
NNW White Plains 4.0 in 0805 AM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Shrub Oak 3.0 in 0630 AM 02/01 COOP
South Salem 2.7 in 0715 AM 02/01 COCORAHS
