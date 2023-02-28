'Snowfall' stars promise 'all-out war' in sixth and final season

Jennifer Matarese interviews Angela Lewis and Amin Joseph about starring in the 6th and final season of FX's "Snowfall."

NEW YORK -- The sixth and final season of "Snowfall" on FX is underway and the cast says it promises to be an "all-out war."

The series takes place this season in 1986. It follows how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central Los Angeles.

This week, we pick up in the middle of a civil war within the Saint family.

Franklin (Damson Idris) robbed his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph), but the tipping point for Jerome is that he pulled a gun on Louie.

"I feel like throughout this season unless Franklin has a wake-up or an ah-ha moment, Jerome will continue down this path of feeling that there is a disrespect, a disconnect, and ultimately that he stuck a gun to his wife's head and stole his money," Joseph said.

Still, nothing will stop Louie in her pursuit of power and more importantly, respect.

"She really is fighting to get what she should have," Lewis said. "She works her butt off, she's super smart and strategic and she makes great choices despite what some people might think."

At the end of the day, both are happy with the outcome as they prepare to say goodnight to this series.

"I leave this project knowing that we laid it down, we did that, and we did it with love and we became a family and that's it, so I'm very happy and very proud and it is a little bitter for me, and sad that we will never again be together like this, but I am overjoyed that we had the experience and that I don't have any regrets," Lewis said.

"I loved playing in this world, we've done it for over six or seven years and it is time to move on because this was a cautionary tale, this was a tragedy, and I like to think of this as a bound volume that has a beginning, middle, and end to it that we can look back at it years from now and say, you know what we told this complete story, it's there forever, and like Angela said, we did that," Joseph said.

"Snowfall" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

