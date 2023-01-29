NYC's snowless streak breaks 50-year-old record for latest measurable snowfall

On that day in 1973, Central Park got 1.8 inches of snow, but today's forecast is calling for clouds and highs in the 50s, not a flurry in sight. Brittany Bell has the forecast.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On Jan. 29, 1973, 50 years ago today, Central Park saw its latest measurable snowfall of the season. With no snow in sight today, that record is about to fall.

One more big snow-related record is poised to fall next week: the longest consecutive period without snow in New York City recorded weather history, which dates back to 1870.

The city did see some flurries last week, but the snow needs to be at least a tenth of an inch for it to count as measurable. A trace -- which is what we received -- doesn't cut it.

The longest the city went without snow is 332 days, and that streak ended with a snow storm on Dec. 15, 2020.

If Central Park remains free of snow through Feb. 4, the city will break that record, as well.

Here's a look at this week's forecast, and it's one that doesn't have snow in the mix, so it appears we are about to set another record to break the hearts of snow lovers.

Sunday

Spotty PM Shower. High 50.

Monday

Still Mild High 38.

Tuesday

Turning colder. High 38

Wednesday

Brisk Blend. High 36.

Thursday

Clouds and Sun. High 40.

Friday

Brisk and Cold. High 35.

Saturday

Below Average. High 29.

