Young soccer players rooted on Team USA at watch party in Nassau County

Council Executive Bruce Blakeman hosted a World Cup watch party for young Long Island soccer players as the U.S. took on England.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A group of kids in Nassau County got a special experience on Friday, as the U.S. and England went toe to toe in the World Cup.

Young soccer players gathered to watch the match live at the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale.

"If you guys have good spirit and you're real loud and you make your voices heard, they'll get that vibe over there in Qatar," County Executive Bruce Blakeman said as he hosted the event.

In the end, Team USA, who were the underdogs, ended up in a draw with England.

Their hopes to advance are still very much alive, ahead of the group stage of the World Cup.

