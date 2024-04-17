South Orange middle school student hospitalized after social media 'blackout challenge'

ESSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- School administrators in New Jersey are warning parents about another concerning social media challenge that can put kids in danger.

Lynn Irby Hill, the principal at the South Orange Middle School in South Orange, New Jersey, sent out a letter to parents Tuesday about the "blackout challenge."

The challenge involves students holding their breath until they pass out.

"These incidents are very scary and very avoidable. We will continue to warn our students about the dangers of the 'blackout challenge' and most, if not all, challenges promoted on social media," Hill said in the letter.

The school reported two incidents of students passing out on Tuesday.

Aid was rendered to one of the students by the school's nursing staff while the other had to be transported to the hospital after having difficulty breathing once they regained consciousness.

Hill asked parents to help by discussing the dangers associated with the social media challenge with their children at home.

