Gov. Hochul, NY officials announce social media protection bills for children

"Our kids are in crisis, and the adults in the room need to step up," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Convinced social media platforms are fueling a mental health crisis among the nation's youth, public officials in New York announced new legislation Wednesday that would restrict algorithms that target young users.

"Young New Yorkers are struggling with record levels of anxiety and depression, and social media companies that use addictive features to keep minors on their platforms longer are largely to blame," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

The legislation would, among other things, give her office new enforcement power over social media companies.

"Our kids are in crisis, and the adults in the room need to step up," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. "The statistics are extraordinarily disturbing: teen suicide rates are spiking, and diagnoses of anxiety and depression are surging."

Algorithmic feeds are designed to harness personal data to serve users content that keeps them engaged for as long as possible.

Sponsors of the legislation said that has increased the addictive nature of social media platforms and heightened the risk to young users' wellbeing.

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube would all be subject to the legislation that allows users under 18 to opt out of receiving algorithmic feeds, allow parents to allow algorithmic feeds to limit access between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. and prohibit social media platforms from sending notifications to minors during those same hours without verifiable parental consent.

The attorney general's office would be authorized to bring an action to enjoin or seek damages or civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.