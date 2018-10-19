SOCIETY

291 probationary firefighters join FDNY ranks at graduation ceremony

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A diverse group of New York City firefighters officially joined the ranks of the FDNY at a graduation ceremony in Queens Friday morning.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro presided over the ceremony at The Greater Allen A.M.E Cathedral in Jamaica.

The class of 291 probationary firefighters includes the second largest group of female firefighters in the city's history, and nearly half of the class is made up of people of color.

"This diverse group includes the second largest group of female firefighters to ever graduate from the Fire Academy in a single class," NIgro said. "With more women and people of color in each new class of firefighters, we continue to demonstrate that this job is available to every man and woman looking to make a difference as members of New York City's Bravest."

The probationary firefighters just completed a grueling 18-week stint at the FDNY Training Academy.

Over that span, the class was extensively trained in all aspects of their job as firefighters, including fire suppression and medical response, hazardous materials, collapse and confined space rescue training, auto extrication, building inspections and procedures for engine and ladder operations.

The probationary firefighters will be assigned to firehouses throughout the city, where they will gain field experience under the guidance of senior firefighters and officers.

