SOCIETY

California aquarium apologizes for viral tweet about 'thicc girl' otter

EMBED </>More Videos

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is apologizing for a viral tweet. (KGO-TV)

MONTEREY, California --
A California aquarium is apologizing for a viral tweet about one of its animals.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium posted a photo of an otter named Abby, describing her with language the aquarium says originated in African American culture.


The tweet garnered plenty of likes, but also quite a bit of backlash.

The aquarium later tweeted an apology, admitting the memes had connotations of which the authors were unaware.

Abby the otter serves as a surrogate mother to otter pups at the aquarium.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytwittersocial mediaanimal newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
Bus driver helps woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
More Society
Top Stories
Firefighters battle flames in Midtown high-rise building
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds
Entire interior of 5-story building collapses in Manhattan
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
Manhole fire closes Carmine's in Times Square for Friday
Dispute leads to stabbing outside NYC BBQ restaurant
Fiance of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
Woman apologizes for video belittling child's weight
Show More
NYC changing snowstorm plan after Snowvember commuter chaos
Trump warns a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Woman fatally struck by charter bus in Lower Manhattan
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
Bad weather hampers holiday travel on roads, in the skies
More News