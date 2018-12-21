Hey everyone. It has come to our attention that some of the references in this tweet are problematic and insensitive. We're posting here in the thread so that people who have engaged with this tweet will join us in our learning moment. 1/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018

A California aquarium is apologizing for a viral tweet about one of its animals.The Monterey Bay Aquarium posted a photo of an otter named Abby, describing her with language the aquarium says originated in African American culture.The tweet garnered plenty of likes, but also quite a bit of backlash.The aquarium later tweeted an apology, admitting the memes had connotations of which the authors were unaware.Abby the otter serves as a surrogate mother to otter pups at the aquarium.----------