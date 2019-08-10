Society

College athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine

SAVANNAH, Georgia -- A drug charge has been dropped against a Georgia Southern quarterback after a white substance he identified as bird poop on his car's hood tested negative for cocaine.

A Saluda County Sheriff's Office police report said deputies pulled Shai Werts over for speeding July 31 and noticed two white spots on his car they thought were cocaine. The report says Werts told them it was bird poop he had tried to wash off. The deputies then did a field test that came back positive for cocaine and charged him with possession of the drug.

Werts' lawyer Townes Jones IV told The Savannah Morning News more sophisticated lab testing showed the substance was not cocaine and the drug charge was dropped.

Jones says prosecutors told him the original speeding charge remains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiacocainebirdsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail
Heading to LaGuardia Airport: What you need to know
Salmonella prompts closure of Long Island restaurant
Bronx car owners angry after nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
Police: Man misses MTA bus, follows it, pulls gun on driver
FDNY: Personal information of more than 10,000 EMS patients may have been exposed
Show More
Conforto loses shirt as streaking Mets win 7th
NYC mom accused of letting toddlers die of internal injuries
Trump met by protests in Hamptons ahead of fundraiser
14th Street Busway plan put on hold indefinitely, DOT confirms
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
More TOP STORIES News