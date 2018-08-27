SOCIETY

Attorney for dad who killed California boy threatens suicide where boy's body was found

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the attorneys for a man who killed his 5-year-old son attempted to take her own life at the same place where the South Pasadena boy's body was found.

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE CACHUMA, California --
One of the attorneys for a man who killed his 5-year-old son attempted to take her own life at the same place where the South Pasadena boy's body was found.

Sheriff's officials said 50-year-old Rebecca Lizarraga was armed with a gun near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara and was threatening to kill herself on Thursday. At one point, deputies said she fired several rounds into the air, according to KEYT.

Deputies used less-than-lethal weapons to take her into custody.

Lizarraga was the attorney for Aramazd Andressian, who, in 2017, pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son and thendumping his body near Lake Cachuma.

The young child had been reported missing by his mother for several months after he never came home from a visit with his father. The man later told L.A. County detectives he suffocated his son and left his body in Santa Barbara County.


Andressian Sr. was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

RELATED: Mom of slain 5-year-old South Pasadena boy talks about last moments with her son
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy who was murdered by his father spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News, revealing details about what she's going through and her last moments with her son.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychild deathmurderparkchild killedfather chargedsuicideCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ceremony to mark birthday of slain South Pasadena boy
South Pasadena honors slain 5-year-old boy with memorial bench
Mom of slain South Pasadena boy advocates for abuse victims
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Body of missing boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. found
SOCIETY
Top 5 stories you need to know for Monday
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Connecticut launches statewide text-to-911 system
More Society
Top Stories
Man slashed in Chelsea, police search for suspect
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave begins
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
Top 5 stories you need to know for Monday
Justice for Junior: 13th arrest in innocent Bronx teen's death
EXCLUSIVE: Robbery victim says heartbreak worse than physical injuries
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Woman says Lyft driver tried taking her in opposite direction
Show More
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Search for vandal who drew swastikas on FDNY ambulances
3 DEP trucks, backhoe set on fire in Lower Manhattan
NYC speed cameras set to reactivate before 1st day of school
Woman fights off rape attempt at entrance to East Harlem building
More News