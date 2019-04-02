be kind

Be Kind: 12-year-old fills potholes by himself to help neighbors

Monte Scott fills potholes in his neighborhood roads to help out others driving on them.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Michigan (WABC) -- A young boy performed an act of kindness for his neighbors and didn't even tell his mother, who found out for herself through a social media video.

12-year-old Monte Scott from Western Michigan was sick and tired of the potholes in his neighborhood, so he took it upon himself to fix them.

"I didn't want people messing up their cars like my mom did," Monte says, "because if somebody were to drive down the street and hit a pothole and then would have to pay like 600-700 dollars to get their car fixed, they would be mad."

He uses dirt from his own back yard, shovels it into a large trash can, and rolls it to the road.
He has fixed 15 potholes so far and plans to continue.

