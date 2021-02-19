beyonce

'BeyGOOD' initiative closed after 'overwhelming response' for financial assistance following storm

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston native Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative has closed applications due to the "overwhelming response" from those in need of help following the extreme winter storm.

Originally, the singer, along with Adidas and a Houston disaster relief organization, teamed up to provide urgent relief to those in need.

Before the application was closed on Friday, Beyoncé's publicist said there were more than 130,000 people who sent in submissions to the website within the first 24 hours.

Through the non-profit group "Bread of Life," they promised to provide "one-time financial assistance to those who have experienced a non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship" due to the winter storm.

Texans and people in other states affected by the storms were encouraged to apply using a Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.

Now, the website reads:

Thank you for contacting us. Due to the overwhelming response, emphasizing the tremendous need, the first round of applications have been received and are now being reviewed for immediate assistance. We are closing the application process, while we work diligently to help the most needy in the wake of the winter storm. -Bread of Life, Inc.

