Bronx birthday bash celebrates 13 New Yorkers turning 100-plus

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Thirteen New Yorkers celebrated turning 100 or older this year during a special birthday celebration at a living community in the Bronx.

The birthday bash was held at The New Jewish Home on Friday afternoon -- the same day that one of the centenarians, Lucy Reavis, celebrated her actual birthday.

Collectively, the 13 New Yorkers have lived more than 1,316 years. Some of the celebrants included two WWII heroes and a pioneering marriage therapist.

The birthday boys and girls were joined by more than 100 friends and family members.

They celebrated with a giant cake, refreshments and gifts. Each honoree received a silver-framed portrait of themselves taken by a professional photographer.

Happy birthday to all of the special New Yorkers!

