Brooklyn church commemorates enslaved Africans with yearly tribute

New York, NY -- The word Maafa is a Kiswahili term for "terrible occurrence" or "great disaster". It refers to the Black Holocaust when millions of Africans died during the journey of captivity from the west coast of Africa to the shores of America, known as the Middle Passage. A visual and interactive tour at The Maafa museum commemorates this traumatic period in history. It is located at the St. Paul Community Baptist Church in Brownsville, Brooklyn.