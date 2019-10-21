Society

Brooklyn church commemorates enslaved Africans with yearly tribute

New York, NY -- The word Maafa is a Kiswahili term for "terrible occurrence" or "great disaster". It refers to the Black Holocaust when millions of Africans died during the journey of captivity from the west coast of Africa to the shores of America, known as the Middle Passage. A visual and interactive tour at The Maafa museum commemorates this traumatic period in history. It is located at the St. Paul Community Baptist Church in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 construction worker dead, 1 hurt in NYC wall collapse
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
PD: Botched drug deal turns into robbery, murder at NJ campground
Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree will come from Florida, NY
Jaywalking pedestrian struck, dragged in NYC hit and run
West Point says a cadet and M4 rifle are missing
Fans flock to Bronx 'Joker' stairs for perfect Instagram picture
Show More
Suffolk County officers honored for work in organ donation
NYC approves 1st Central Park monument honoring women
New York City launches tenant protection ad campaign, website
Rutgers students on edge after dorm room sex assault
NYC Transit chief praises agency, touts ridership increase
More TOP STORIES News