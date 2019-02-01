Brooklyn school launches kindness challenge to inspire students

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Students in Brooklyn have launched a kindness challenge that is inspiring others to make a real change.
There was nothing but happiness and smiles inside the New American Academy Charter School in Canarsie on Friday.
Students at the school spent the morning celebrating the end of its weeklong kindness challenge, encouraging students to engage in random acts of kindness.
On Friday, winners were honored with medals and even Oscar-shaped trophies.
The teacher who over saw the event said she hopes the lessons of this week extend far beyond the classroom.
"Character education is so important, probably more important than reading, writing, math -- it's important to have a good character," 5th-grade teacher Olawa Gibson said.
