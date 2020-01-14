Society

CeFaan Kim emcees Korean American Night Gala Fundraiser in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a celebration Monday night in Manhattan in honor of the many accomplishments of Korean-Americans.

The Korean American Association of Greater New York hosted its 60th Korean American Night Gala Fundraiser at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim emceed the event.

The theme of the night was building an inter-generational future as younger generations of Korean-Americans take the mantle from their predecessors.

