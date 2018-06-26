SOCIETY

Central Park goes car-free as traffic ban takes effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on Central Park becoming car-free.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Central Park officially went car-free beginning Tuesday evening..

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement in April that traffic would be banned on all roads south of 72nd Street, which was previously shared by cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

Wednesday marks the first day of summer vacation for New York City public school students, and it's also the first day that public pools are open in parks throughout the city.

The car ban impacts West, Center, East and Terrace drives, but it excludes the park traverses.

"Central Park is not just one of New York's favorite parks, it's one of the most-beloved, most-recognized parks in the entire world," Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. "Now, we're making history by demonstrating just how clean, accessible and safe an urban park can be."

Prospect Park in Brooklyn went car-free for several months last summer, and now, that car ban is permanent.

The city says returning the park's loop road to walkers, joggers and cyclists will reduce air pollution in the park and improve safety.

Officials joined parks and cycling advocates on 72nd Street Tuesday evening for a bike ride behind the last car driving through Central Park.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycentral parkcarbikespedestriansenvironmentManhattanNew York CityCentral Park
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News