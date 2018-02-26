SOCIETY

Belvedere Castle in Central Park closes for year-long restoration

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeff Smith reports on Belvedere Castle in Central Park.

By
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
Belvedere Castle in Central Park will be closed for restoration starting February 26 and will re-open sometime in 2019.

The restoration project will address drainage, waterproofing and climate control systems.

This includes:

- Restoring the Belvedere's interior and exterior masonry

- Restoring the existing historic structure, and expanding and modernizing mechanical systems and supporting utilities, including installation of a geothermal heating system

- Replacing existing windows and doors, upgrading interior and exterior lighting, and repairing and replacing interior floors and ceilings

- Restoring the wood pavilions on the main plaza and upper terraces, and recreating a wood tower that was originally part of the large pavilion at the northwest corner

For more than a century, the Belvedere (Italian for "beautiful view") has provided visitors with some of the best views in the park, as it sits atop a rocky outcropping. Calvert Vaux, co-designer of Central Park, conceived the castle in 1869, and it was last renovated in 1983.

The official weather observations for Central Park are taken at Belvedere Castle, but that equipment will not be affected by the restoration.

A future phase of the project will include providing a more accessible route to the Belvedere, which is one of the most visited destinations in the park.

There's no exact date of completion, but the Central Park Conservancy is aiming to have Belvedere Castle up and running by the middle of 2019.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycentral parkconstructionCentral ParkManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News