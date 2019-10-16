NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Council's Land Use Committee voted 4-1 Wednesday in favor of the plan to close Rikers island and replace it with smaller borough-based jails.
The vote paves the way for a full City Council to vote on the proposal, which is expected Thursday.
The $8.7 billion plan would close Rikers by 2026, with the city opening modern and what it calls more humane jails.
Mayor Bill de Blasio's 10-year plan would replace Rikers with jails in Lower Manhattan, Downtown Brooklyn, Kew Gardens in Queens, and Mott Haven in the Bronx.
All four community boards in those neighborhoods oppose the proposal.
The city has tried to appease critics by reducing the number of beds at each facility.
Donna Hylton knows something about Rikers, having spent a year and a half there.
"It is the most toxic, cruel, inhumane, violent and abusive detention center that we have in this country," Hylton said.
She spent 27 years in prison for a crime she was involved in as a teenager, and she believes just the sheer size of Rikers makes it incapable of helping inmates, and that smaller regional jails have a better chance of preparing inmates for the future.
"We can have these centers where we start focusing on re-entry and rehabilitation as soon as a person is placed inside, then that's what we need, that's what we should be doing," Hylton said.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
City Council committee approves plan to replace Rikers Island with borough-based jails
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More