Society

Construction delayed on Habitat for Humanity home in NJ after lumber stolen

By
MONTGOMERY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A home in New Jersey will be a new start for a mother and her four children - roots they have never had before.

"They've worked so hard, they had setbacks," said Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity President Meg Helm.

The house is being built in Montgomery and the opportunity is being created by Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity. The build suffered a major setback when a delivery of lumber was stolen from the lot.

"It was a bundle of 2 by 4s - to replace is $1,800 to $1,850," said construction director David Polomski.

Everybody on these projects volunteers. The family who will live in the home has to put in at least 500 hours of sweat equity. The architects volunteer their services, so when a theft happens, it is felt across the entire build.

While police are investigating, Raritan Valley Habitat is trying to figure out how to replace the lumber on its tight cash flow.

They are accepting donations and volunteers to help with the project on their website.

COVID concerns meant that many of the senior volunteers had to step back. That, on top of the theft, tightened the clock in trying to get the home ready for the family by summer.

ALSO READ | 2 critical, several injured in gas explosion at Bronx home
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on a house explosion in the Bronx that critically injured two people and injured several others.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysomerset countythefthabitat for humanityvolunteerism
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Olivia Munn, victim's son praise internet, NYPD for assault arrest
Cuomo unveils nursing home reforms, lashes out over accusations
Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
NYC indoor dining capacity to increase to 35% next Friday
FL official created 'VIP' COVID vaccine list, including herself
Show More
Woman says she was fired from server job over COVID vaccine
Illegal laundry room plumbing eyed in NYC explosion that hurt 10
Body cam shows police bust women dressed as 'grannies' to get vaccine
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
Here's how much snow fell in Tri-State area
More TOP STORIES News