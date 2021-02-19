Construction delayed on Habitat for Humanity home in NJ after lumber stolen

"They've worked so hard, they had setbacks," said Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity President Meg Helm.
The house is being built in Montgomery and the opportunity is being created by Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity. The build suffered a major setback when a delivery of lumber was stolen from the lot.
"It was a bundle of 2 by 4s - to replace is $1,800 to $1,850," said construction director David Polomski.
Everybody on these projects volunteers. The family who will live in the home has to put in at least 500 hours of sweat equity. The architects volunteer their services, so when a theft happens, it is felt across the entire build.
While police are investigating, Raritan Valley Habitat is trying to figure out how to replace the lumber on its tight cash flow.
They are accepting donations and volunteers to help with the project on their website.
COVID concerns meant that many of the senior volunteers had to step back. That, on top of the theft, tightened the clock in trying to get the home ready for the family by summer.
