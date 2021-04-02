Officers hold impromptu US flag-folding service for widow to honor veteran husband

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10460197" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 50 dogs and cats were evacuated to New Jersey after deadly tornadoes hit Alabama.

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a touching show of respect and reverence for a veteran in New Jersey.It all started March 15 when a woman came into the Perth Amboy Police Department to say a memorial service for her late husband was cut short by rain.Her husband was a veteran and she expected the military burial to include the traditional folding of the flag that was draped over his casket.However, the weather got in the way so his flag wasn't folded properly at the end of the service.The story touched an officer at the station who is also a veteran.Sgt. Robert Estrada gathered other officers to properly fold the flag in the lobby while others stood at attention.Police say the widow was grateful and touched by the honor and respect the officers gave to her husband.----------