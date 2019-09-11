Society

Decision reversed on high school swimmer disqualified over swimsuit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- There have been two big wins for a teenage swimmer in Alaska - both in and out of the water.

Brecklynn Willis was competing in a swim meet in Anchorage on Friday.

The state champion won her race, only to be stripped of the victory once she was out of the pool.

The reason? She was disqualified because of the fit of her swimsuit.

However, her win was given back on Tuesday after the Alaska School Activities Association got involved.

"This is a huge victory. This is so much better than we thought. This is so much better," West High School swim coach Lauren Langford told KTUU-TV.
The ripple effects are reaching far beyond her home pool at Dimond High School.

"It's not so much that the rule is in place as it is how is being interpreted, how is it being fairly enforced?" said Billy Strickland from the Alaska School Activities Association.

The ASAA reversed her disqualification within an hour of receiving a formal request from the Anchorage School District to do so.

The ASD said that Willis was "targeted based solely on how a standard, school-issued uniform happened to fit the shape of her body."

Supporters, including Coach Langford, who published an account of the incident online over the weekend, are commending the move.

"This is as good or better than I could've hoped for," said Langford.

Willis' mother declined to go on camera, but said "it's a good start."

The ASAA maintains it will not let something similar happen to anybody else.

"Our directive to officials will be, 'You should assume that a uniform is legal'," said Strickland.

"If the point of all this is to get back to swimming, now we can do that. And that's big," added Langford.

The Anchorage School District also said it has plans to look into revising the rule from the National Federation of High School Sports that defines appropriate swimwear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhigh schoolswimmingathleteshigh school sportsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 18th anniversary of 9/11
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
Raccoon that attacked 3 people in NY confirmed to have rabies
Mike 'The Situation' to be released after 8-month stint in jail
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
Photos: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
Show More
Drag racing driver gets 13 years in death of NJ vice principal
MTA rolls out new fleet of LIRR cars
Video: Cheetah jumps on top of open Jeep on African safari
Out-of-control car jumps Brooklyn sidewalk, kills 10-year-old boy
Man pointed gun at baby during Queens robbery
More TOP STORIES News