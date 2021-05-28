Society

Woman searching for lost ring after removing it on bench in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A desperate search is underway in Brooklyn after a young woman misplaced a priceless ring.

A 32-year-old Thanaa'a Edwards was sitting on a bench when she took off her ring and placed it on her lap to put on sunblock.

As she was walking home with bags in her hand, she felt something didn't feel right.

That's when she looked down and realized her ring wasn't on.

The ring is a gemstone with a gold band. It's only worth a few hundred dollars, but its sentimental value is priceless.

The ring was passed down to her from her 59-year-old mother who died of colon cancer last year.

"Once it hit me that the ring is not here, that's when I broke down," Edwards said. "I just felt like any time I had it on with me -- I was bringing her with me wherever I was going."

The woman has gone to pawn shops in the area, posted on social media and filed a police report for lost property, but so far, no luck.

If anyone finds the ring, she asks them to email her at t.thomasedwards@gmail.com.

"Just losing her itself was traumatic, losing the ring was like all over again," Edwards said. "I'd do anything to get the ring back."

