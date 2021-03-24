National Dominican Day Parade scholarship application deadline approaching

The organization said it has already helped hundreds of students and prides itself in guiding future generations to achieve their dreams.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship closes on March 30.
The 2021 National Dominican Day Parade will take place Sunday, Aug. 8.
The theme of this year's parade is "Honoring Resilience: A Salute to Small Business Owners & Community Organizations.
The event will be hosted virtually with limited invited attendees along 6th Avenue in Manhattan.
Click here to learn more about the scholarships.
WABC-TV is a media sponsor for the National Dominican Day Parade.
