Society

'Evening with Robin Roberts' held to benefit fund for cancer survivors

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 3rd annual 'Evening with Robin Roberts' was held Monday night as part of the Good Morning America anchor's efforts to help cancer survivors.

The event at Bay Room in Lower Manhattan will benefit the Robin Roberts Cancer Thrivership Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Money raised will be used for research to improve the quality of life for cancer patients after treatment.

More than $6 million will be directed towards grants geared to reduce the long-term complications of cancer treatment for survivors.

Click HERE for more information.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrobin robertscancer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy killed, mom hurt after being hit by car
Father: Driver of car that fled scene of daughter's death a 'coward'
Democrats preparing articles of impeachment against Trump
AccuWeather: Mild, damp on Tuesday, and then snow
Eli Manning returns as Giants QB on Monday Night Football on Channel 7
NYC artist who ate $120K banana off wall says he would do it again
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Show More
Man injured when bathroom floor collapses in NYC apartment
Cardi B due in court for hearing on alleged assaults at NYC strip club
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in NJ roadway
More TOP STORIES News