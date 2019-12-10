'Evening with Robin Roberts' held to benefit fund for cancer survivors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 3rd annual 'Evening with Robin Roberts' was held Monday night as part of the Good Morning America anchor's efforts to help cancer survivors.
The event at Bay Room in Lower Manhattan will benefit the Robin Roberts Cancer Thrivership Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
Money raised will be used for research to improve the quality of life for cancer patients after treatment.
More than $6 million will be directed towards grants geared to reduce the long-term complications of cancer treatment for survivors.
