Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

Gov. Cuomo unveils plan that targets clusters at 'block-by-block' level


As the temperatures begin to drop during the fall season, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York should expect to see a rise in cases due to more people being indoors. That is why the state is employing a "micro-cluster" strategy to target the spread as opposed to its statewide or regional approach.

Many movie theaters in New York will soon be allowed to open



Beginning October 23, movie theaters in New York, outside of New York City, will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity, and up to a maximum of 50 people per screen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

Why there are COVID testing concerns at some NYC schools


New York City schools chancellor Richard Carranza says that only 72,000 parents have signed consent forms, as the school system works to implement a testing program.

AccuWeather: Brisk and cool



This weekend's weather will be brisk and cool Check out the latest AccuWeather Forecast.

