Famed Pompidou Center to open 1st North American satellite in New Jersey

Known as Centre Pompidou in France, there are several outposts far from its Paris home. But this will be the first in the United States.
Governor Phil Murphy joined Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and the Pompidou Friday to make the announcement virtually.
Fulop said he is "willing to dream big and implement a vision" to be the "best and most significant mid size city in the country."
Fulop then held a tour the Pathside Building, at 25 Sip Avenue, which will house the art collection.
If the City Council approves the plan, Centre Pompidou x Jersey City will open in early 2024.
It will have access to art from the Pompidou's collection of around 120,000 works, as well as to its array of experts.
Jersey City agrees to assume the financial burden of renovating the building and operating the museum, as well as paying the museum an annual fee to cover project development, branding, and the organization of exhibitions.
