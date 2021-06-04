Society

Famed Pompidou Center to open 1st North American satellite in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The famed Pompidou Center, home of the largest museum for modern art in Europe, is opening its first North American satellite in Jersey City.

Known as Centre Pompidou in France, there are several outposts far from its Paris home. But this will be the first in the United States.

Governor Phil Murphy joined Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and the Pompidou Friday to make the announcement virtually.

ALSO READ | More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from South Bound Brook home
EMBED More News Videos

St. Hubert's animal control officers discovered dozens of felines living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.


Fulop said he is "willing to dream big and implement a vision" to be the "best and most significant mid size city in the country."

Fulop then held a tour the Pathside Building, at 25 Sip Avenue, which will house the art collection.

If the City Council approves the plan, Centre Pompidou x Jersey City will open in early 2024.

It will have access to art from the Pompidou's collection of around 120,000 works, as well as to its array of experts.

Jersey City agrees to assume the financial burden of renovating the building and operating the museum, as well as paying the museum an annual fee to cover project development, branding, and the organization of exhibitions.

ALSO READ | Teacher, principal on leave after student's project on Hitler in New Jersey town
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the controversial project at an elementary school in Tenafly.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjersey cityhudson countyartmuseums
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 person dead after SUV plunges into canal in Westchester Co.
2 women slashed during dispute on NYC subway train
13-year-old arrested in hate crime assault on Sikh teen at mall
AccuWeather: More showers & thunderstorms
Teacher, principal on leave after student's project on Hitler
More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from NJ home
NJ high school junior holds share of lead at U.S. Women's Open
Show More
Queens DA moves to dismiss charges against 3 in 1996 double murder
COVID Update: Heart inflammation cases studied in teens, young adults
Murphy ends NJ public health emergency, indoor limits lifted
2 hurt in high-rise apartment building fire in Bronx
Belmont Park giving vaccination incentive at pop up center
More TOP STORIES News