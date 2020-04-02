Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci bobblehead proceeds go toward medical supplies in COVID-19 battle

A new bobblehead could also help doctors and nurses dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

It's of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's considered the nation's top COVID-19 expert. He's the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He frequently provides insight during White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum plans to donate $5 for every Fauci bobblehead sold.

The money will support an effort to get more medical supplies in hospitals.

The bobbleheads are currently available for pre-sale and will likely be shipped in July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Feeding front line heroes during the coronavirus pandemic
'Catch feelings, not COVID' new virtual dating craze to find love
Crews ready Meadowlands field hospital for patients
91 deaths in one day in New Jersey; 4 cities on lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
Coronavirus fears spark record number background checks for guns
Video shows NYC hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
Police in Lakewood call for backup to breakup funeral
New guidelines for EMS in NYC show grim reality of COVID-19 crisis
Crews ready Meadowlands field hospital for patients
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis dies of coronavirus complications
Show More
NJ native, musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus
Deadly accident sends one vehicle crashing into store
AccuWeather: Breezy sunshine and clouds
New York City racing against time as death toll mounts
Take a look inside the USNS Comfort
More TOP STORIES News