FDNY firefighter Pollard honored after tragic bridge death in Brooklyn one year ago

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will honor an FDNY firefighter Monday who was killed in the line of duty last year.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro will be on hand for a plaque dedication ceremony honoring Firefighter Steven Pollard.
The 30-year-old was responding to a crash when he fell from the Mill Basin Bridge one year ago.
The plaque honoring him will be installed at Engine 257 and Ladder 170 in Brooklyn.
Last year, Commissioner Nigro said Pollard's death inspired the training of firefighters on how to pass gaps on elevated bridges, as crews often respond in the opposite direction to accidents.
Pollard came from a family of firefighters. His father, Ray Sr., served 31 years in Brooklyn. His brother, Ray Jr., served 11 years in Brooklyn.
