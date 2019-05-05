NEW YORK (WABC) -- Firefighters from around the world put themselves to the test in honor of 9/11 heroes.
Around 150 of them took part in the fifth annual New York City Memorial Stair Climb Saturday at Three World Trade Center.
They wore full gear while racing up the building's stairs.
Hanging on the walls of the staircases were pictures of the 343 first responders who died on September 11, 2001.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Firefighters take part in Memorial Stair Climb at 3 World Trade Center
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News