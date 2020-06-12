First Responder Friday: FDNY Lt. Mario Polit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week we honor First Responder Friday Lt. Mario Polit. He's a real star!
The Queens native, who lives in Long Beach, is a 21-year veteran of FDNY.
He works at Engine 268, Ladder 137 in Queens.
Mario is in the new movie "The King of Staten Island" along with some other FDNY actors, all playing firefighters in the film.
The movie tells the story of Comedian Pete Davidson growing up in Staten Island. Davidson lost his FDNY father during 9/11.
Mario has been in dozens of movies. Just last year, this firefighter played a detective who brought down the Hustlers in Jennifer Lopez's movie.
His first film was the 1997 "The Devil's Own" starring Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford.
