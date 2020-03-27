First Responder Friday: Suffolk County Police Officer Thomas Joy

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday shoutout goes to Suffolk County Police Officer Thomas Joy!
Officer Joy went to Daniel Street Elementary School in February to make student Jaxson Ginsberg a junior police officer.
The first-grader is in remission for leukemia, and he wants to be a police officer and even dressed as one for Halloween.
Jaxson got his badge from Officer Joy!
Thank you for spreading joy and happiness for First Responder Friday!
