Be Kind: Former New York Jet leads discussion on stopping bullying

The organization STOMP Out Bullying held a discussion at the New School.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Efforts to stop bullying are the focus of one of the latest stories in WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign.

At the New School Tuesday night, former New York Jets player Tony Richardson led a discussion with young actors, who talked about the challenges they have faced because of their cultural backgrounds.

The panel was available via live stream and schools were invited to participate in an online conversattion.

It's part of the effort by the organization STOMP Out Bullying to change the culture from one of cruelty to one of kindness.

The organization is celebrating its 2nd annual National Culture Week from April 8 - 12.

