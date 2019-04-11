NEW YORK (WABC) -- Efforts to stop bullying are the focus of one of the latest stories in WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign.
At the New School Tuesday night, former New York Jets player Tony Richardson led a discussion with young actors, who talked about the challenges they have faced because of their cultural backgrounds.
The panel was available via live stream and schools were invited to participate in an online conversattion.
It's part of the effort by the organization STOMP Out Bullying to change the culture from one of cruelty to one of kindness.
The organization is celebrating its 2nd annual National Culture Week from April 8 - 12.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our Be Kind campaign page.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Be Kind: Former New York Jet leads discussion on stopping bullying
BE KIND
TOP STORIES
Show More